Letter: Langworthy Fans the Flames

Nick Langworthy has taken Joe McCarthy of the 1950s as his exemplar. Fear-mongering wins votes. On “X,” after the murder of Charlie Kirk, Nick Langworhy posted: “The extreme Left chose today not to fight a war of ideas — but to indulge their derangement through cold-blooded murder, seeking to silence his voice forever.”

Not very coded language for: “All Democrats are assassins.”

His posting is counterfactual and divisive. Instead of calm, it inflames a mob toward like-kind revenge. It is wrong.

Langworthy’s illegitimate exploitation of a tragedy to gain a little approval from the extreme right is petty. It is consistent with a political animal sensing the way the wind blows. It is inconsistent for a person of integrity looking for unity in America.

Vilifying Democrats at every turn is not a recipe for unity. Langworthy condemns people as opposed to their ideas. He accuses others of his own bad behavior. We need a congressman who is less afraid for his job and more afraid for America’s future.

Sincerely,

Jim King, Republican candidate for Congress

Owego, N.Y.