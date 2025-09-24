Readers’ Column for the week of September 21, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. To allow more callers to be heard, please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. Also, our publication will not be running any National Political Viewpoints this week; we will resume these comments in our Sept. 28 edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.

I think it’s a great idea that the village is implementing a 4-way stop at Church Street in May. I suggest doing the same at North Avenue and Main, McMaster and Main, Temple Street and North Avenue, as well as Erie Street and North Avenue, Talcott Street and North Avenue; it would save us all a ton of money. I think the 4-way stop is a wonderful way to go, and it will slow traffic down and maybe help the merchants. Congratulations, village board, you did a wonderful thing!

~

FREE BUCKETS: I have eight clean five-gallon buckets. I will deliver locally around Owego. Text to (607) 321-8210.

~

To the person inquiring if they have changed the rules for handicap spaces: If you’re referring to Owego, I don’t think they have any rules for handicapped parking on a daily basis. There are people parked all day long in the handicap spot at Dunkin’ Donuts and Price Chopper. So if you’re referring to where you go, there are no rules for handicap parking.

~

My son Glen was a New York State Police trooper, and he spent evenings working crowd control at the northern perimeter at 911. One of the residents came up to the barrier. She did not have her purse with her ID, but she did have a magazine with her name and address. The name was Sarah Jessica Parker. Glen passed away 10 years ago, with health problems I am sure were related to the dust in the air he was breathing for two weeks while he was there.

~

Science has never been advanced by public consensus.

~

Before I call to complain, has anyone else in the village of Owego been having trouble with Spectrum Internet lately? My neighbor and I have been experiencing brief but annoyingly frequent outages for several weeks now. My gosh, we’re paying a fortune. We used to at least get reliable service. And does anyone have another provider that costs less, doesn’t play games with pricing, is reliable, and is available everywhere in the Village? One provider I’ve heard about is based in Rochester, and their website sets off alarm bells just trying to get basic information.

~

A word or two of appreciation for the Village of Owego workers who take care of tree trimming, mowing, picking up yard debris, chipping large branches for residents, and taking care of Evergreen Cemetery, etc. These workers do work hard, and I don’t know very many small villages that offer their residents the services these men and women provide. Thanks to all of you!