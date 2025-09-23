Hundreds gather at Hickories Park for Charlie Kirk Vigil

By Wendy Post —

Not unlike towns all around the nation and world, the Town of Owego was host to a vigil on Sunday evening, Sept. 14, 2025, for Charlie Kirk, the American right-wing political activist who co-founded the conservative organization Turning Point USA in 2012, and was serving as its executive director. On Sept. 10, 2025, Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at the Utah Valley University campus.

Kirk’s death gained international attention and led to the condemnation of political violence by prominent domestic and international figures, with President Donald Trump announcing that Kirk would posthumously receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and flags were lowered to half-staff.

Vigils were held not only throughout the country but also internationally, with many expressing fears about free speech based on the acts committed against Kirk, whose organization was known for being controversial.

Social media soon filled with arguments and hateful statements following Kirk’s death, widening the divisive gap being experienced in the country politically.

But one young girl, Sarah Mistretta, of Owego, felt horrible about what she saw happening with the divisiveness and decided to do something, so she put out a social media post inviting people to a peaceful gathering at Hickories Park in Owego on Sunday evening and called for unity.

In her initial post, Mistretta wrote, “All are welcome to peacefully join us this Sunday afternoon as we gather to honor the memory of Charlie Kirk and pay our respects to his wife, children, family, and loved ones.”

She added, “This is very casual, and citizen-run.”

Coordinating with the Town of Owego Supervisor, Don Castellucci Jr., the event did just that, with hundreds gathering – some with flags, others with their own candles – to join in the event that welcomed several local pastors, several hymns, including “Amazing Grace,” sung by Dianne Holton of Rome, Pa., and closing and opening prayers.

Of the guests invited to say a few words, Rose DeAngelis, of Apalachin, N.Y., spoke to the guests, reminding them, “When a tyrant dies, his role is over; when a martyr dies, his role begins,” in reference to the work that Kirk did in his own mission and how this work will carry on, as evidenced by the number of guests in attendance at the Owego vigil, both young and old.

Don Castellucci, when addressing guests, echoed these sentiments, stating, “Do not let this be the end, but the beginning.”

The vigil concluded in prayer and was a peaceful gathering, albeit a large police presence around the perimeter due to the current political climate in the county, the nation, and the world.

(Note from the Editor: We would like to inform our readership that this vigil is one of several that The Owego Pennysaver has provided coverage for. Just a reminder that we serve to report the news, and if you have a story idea or are looking for coverage for an event, email opennysaver@owegopennysaver.com and your request will be forwarded to the news desk.)