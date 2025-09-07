A Pastor’s Thoughts: The Way, The Truth, The Life

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

Only one man in the course of human history made exclusive statements about himself as being the only pathway to truth and to knowing God. This person was the Lord Jesus Christ. He made such a statement in response to a question from one of His disciples: John 14:5 (NLT) 5 “No, we don’t know, Lord,” Thomas said. “We have no idea where you are going, so

how can we know the way?” In response to Thomas’s question, Jesus said these words: John 14:6 (NLT) 6 Jesus told him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one can come to the Father except through me.”

In saying these words, “I am the way, the truth, and the life,” Jesus summarized all that is eternal and absolute in Himself. He was being exclusive about eternal things, or things that pertain to God. The word “way” means a course traveled from one place to another. Jesus was saying that He, and He alone, IS the path for you to follow. The word “truth” means the body of real things. Jesus was saying that the truth laid out in Scripture is the only truth that there is. The word “life” means the quality that distinguishes a vital and functioning being from a dead body. Jesus was saying He alone is the way to eternal life. He went on to say that no one can come to the Father except through Him.

Jesus said the following words to troubled disciples, and in order to bring them some relief for their troubled souls, He said: John 14:1 (NLT) 1 “Don’t let your hearts be troubled. “Trust in God, and trust also in me.” Jesus said that the cure for their troubled hearts was to put their faith and their confidence in God and in Himself. As the verses go, Jesus goes on to make the most exclusive statement the world has ever heard. If you want direction, if you want to live according to truth, if you want to know for sure that you will go to heaven when you die, understand this… Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life.

I have personally found this to be absolutely true. Where do you turn when suicide, alcoholism, dysfunction, religion, and trying your hardest fail you? This is exactly where I found myself in life some 50 years ago. I turned from my past, and I turned to Jesus. I realized that Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life. I am praying that Owego and the surrounding area will realize this as well.