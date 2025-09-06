Slow down; we’re going too fast; Replace busy with easy

By Sister Chirya

Today, the energy of being busy is in the air. We radiate a message of having too much to manage, and we are not available for people. Being easy or busy indicates opposite states of your mind, nothing to do with not having enough time or the amount of work you do. Replace busy with easy and see the difference it makes to your emotional health. You go with the flow instead of resisting unexpected situations; you no longer hurry yourself or other people and create panic.

Individually and as a society, we are all taught that speed is important in order to accomplish more in less time. So, we do not always let life move at the pace it should. We do not have patience for people who are not our way. Driving and traveling are scenes where our urgency and impatience take over. Create positive thoughts of calm as you travel today. Even if traffic on the road takes time to clear, the traffic of thoughts in your mind should not pile up.

Teach your mind the art of remaining calm even in chaos. Finish the vocabulary of irritation. Our original qualities are peace, joy, love, bliss, purity, power, and wisdom. However, after taking many births, the energy of the soul has reduced. We have become full of weaknesses like anger, ego, greed, lust, fear, attachment, jealousy, low self-esteem, and hatred.

To develop all mental and spiritual powers needed to tackle negative situations successfully, we need the power of silence. Silence helps us realize and understand the eternal truths about the self, God, the world, and the true values of the soul, such as peace, love, and joy. Silence is not the absence of thoughts; it is a state in which the mind is engaged in pure elevated thoughts that nurture these values within. The way to silence is through meditation.

Think you are a being of peace, and peace will become your personality. Stop, take a minute, and listen to the silence within you today.

