Tioga County Property Transactions

On Aug. 19, 2025, property located at 1324 Halsey Valley Rd., Tioga, from Clifford and Danielle Switzer to Robert Welsh Jr. for $279,900.

On Aug. 20, 2025, property located at Walker Road, Town of Owego, from Eugene Mango to Julianne Sbarra and Troy Arno II for $300,000.

On Aug. 20, 2025, property located at 2842 Sherry Lipe Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Jean Judski Walsh to William and Lindsay Davey for $20,000.

On Aug. 20, 2025, property located at 27 Stephens Rd., Town of Owego, from BTSB Properties LLC to TCF Properties LLC for $51,500.

On Aug. 20, 2025, property located at 6485 State Route 434, Town of Owego, from Perkins Realty Investments to Speedy’s Concessions LLC for $115,000.

On Aug. 21, 2025, property located at 15 Kinney Rd., Town of Barton, from Craig and Kayla Geiger to Trevor Sibley Jr. for $115,000.

On Aug. 21, 2025, property located at 1245 Talmadge Hill Rd. S., Town of Barton, from Fareen Memon as Attorney In Fact and Jahanzeb as Attorney in Fact to Pethina and Timothy Reeve for $155,000.

On Aug. 22, 2025, property located at 0 Chapel Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Richard Chordash to Scott Nolde and Wendy Hughes for $605,000.

On Aug. 25, 2025, property located at 102 Fred Catlin Rd., Tioga, from Perry and Laraine Vickery to Lisa and Tim Joens for $435,000,

On Aug. 25, 2025, property located at 78 Glann Rd, Town of Owego, from Cody Fredette to Kyle Youdas for $270,000.

On Aug. 25, 2025, property located at 706 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Nancy Getzke to Justin and Rachel Homsher for $307,500.