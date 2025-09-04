Take a walk down memory lane; Owego Elks Emporium Celebrates 50 Years

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Save the date! On Sept. 7, the Elks Emporium is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The celebration will be held at the Owego Elks Lodge 1039, located at 223 Front St. and at the corner of Church Street in Owego, N.Y. The antiques and collectibles show and anniversary celebration is scheduled from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Guests can partake in door prizes and a treasure chest raffle featuring lottery tickets. Free coffee and doughnuts will be served in the morning, and then in the afternoon, cake will be served. There will be special discounts throughout the day.

Barbara Dray, an event organizer, invites you to take a walk down memory lane. She said that it is an opportunity for visitors to look, browse, and also have the chance to talk to vendors directly.

Barbara noted, “Our Elks Emporium is one of the oldest in the Southern Tier,” and added, “We draw visitors from around the area and from afar.”

Visitors, Barbara said, come in from areas all around New York State, including New York City, along with Northeast Pennsylvania and beyond.

Upwards of 50 vendors will be at the event, selling everything from antiques to collectibles, as well as everyday items. If you’re on the hunt for a particular item, the Elks Emporium may just have what you’re looking for.

“There will be something for everyone,” Barbara said, and reminisced that guests may find items that their grandparents owned or happen upon items that elicit childhood memories.

Many have said that the Elks Emporium is an amazing place to find antiques, odds and ends, handmade artisan items, or items considered retro. You may just find something you can’t live without!

The Elks Emporium is a year-round market and runs on the first and third Sunday of each month from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Elks kitchen typically serves hot coffee, tea, soda, and desserts, as well as breakfast and lunch fare. Rent that vendors pay to host a booth goes back into programs offered at the lodge.

Taking a step back in time, it was March of 1982 when the Elks Emporium went country! A news article from the day noted, “Alice Detrick will present a country music production with seven country bands at the Elks Emporium Owego.”

And then, in 1980, the Ti-Ahwaga Players staged a special showing of the popular musical, “The Roar of the Greasepaint, the Smell of the Crowd.”

To learn more about the Owego Elks Emporium, visit their website, owegoelksemporium.com.

If you have questions about the event, reach out to Barbara at (607) 221-9954.

The Elks Lodge is a place where neighbors come together and families share meals. Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve their community’s quality of life.