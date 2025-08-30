Kiwanis celebrates 100 years during 2025

On Wednesday, Aug. 13 Owego Kiwanis celebrated their 100-year anniversary with an open house at Tioga County Boys and Girls Club in Owego. At the event, Kiwanis invited community members to join Owego Kiwanis, chartered on Aug. 13, 1925.

A few members of Circle K from Binghamton University were on hand, as well as members of the Owego Kiwanis Aktion Club, who meet at the Boys and Girls Club on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:15 p.m.

You can find the “Owego Kiwanis Club” page on Facebook, and as the celebration of their 100th anniversary continues.