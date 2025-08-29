Body discovered in Owego’s Creek

Body discovered in Owego’s CreekPictured is the area on Owego Creek at Livingston Park in Owego, New York, where the discovery of a body was made on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (Photo by Wendy Post)

Posted By: psadvert August 29, 2025

By Wendy Post —

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, at approximately 2 p.m., a father and son that were fishing discovered the deceased body of a male in his mid- to late-forties who was partially under water and wedged up against a tree.

The Owego Police were contacted immediately and responded to the scene, located near Livingston Park off Route 17C West, just past the fairgrounds in Owego.

Body discovered in Owego’s Creek

Signs of individuals camping along the creek can be seen as the homeless population remains steady. Beyond the tent, which did not belong to the individual found on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, is the area where the body of a male in his mid to late forties was found partially submerged in the Owego Creek. (Photo by Wendy Post)

According to the Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy, there is no suspicion of foul play at this point of the investigation. He did note that they are waiting on a toxicology report, which could take some time.

Responding to the scene on Tuesday were the Owego Police Department and the New York State Police Forensics Unit; assistance was rendered by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department.

With the investigation continuing, more information will be published when it is released and becomes available.

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Body discovered in Owego’s Creek"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*