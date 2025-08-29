Body discovered in Owego’s Creek

By Wendy Post —

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, at approximately 2 p.m., a father and son that were fishing discovered the deceased body of a male in his mid- to late-forties who was partially under water and wedged up against a tree.

The Owego Police were contacted immediately and responded to the scene, located near Livingston Park off Route 17C West, just past the fairgrounds in Owego.

According to the Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy, there is no suspicion of foul play at this point of the investigation. He did note that they are waiting on a toxicology report, which could take some time.

Responding to the scene on Tuesday were the Owego Police Department and the New York State Police Forensics Unit; assistance was rendered by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department.

With the investigation continuing, more information will be published when it is released and becomes available.