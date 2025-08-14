Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 29, 2025, property located at 527 E. Main St., Village of Owego, from Randall Leduc to Sheridan Talada and Collin Wright for $175,000.

On July 29, 2025, property located at 6 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Florise Schwartz to Peter and Sarah Hernandez for $39,900.

On July 30, 2025, property located at 386 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Gerald and Ethel Curkendall by Agents and Julie Curkendall as Agent to Leland Curkendall for $5,000.

On July 30, 2025, property located at 76 Front St., Village of Owego, from Christina Knickerbocker and Gregory Cornell for $320,000.

On July 31, 2025, property located at 1989 N. Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael and Melanie Cirbus to Timothy and Jessie Flurschutz for $405,000.

On July 31, 2025, property located at 423 Pennsylvania Ave., Village of Waverly, from David Sickler to Jonathan Greed for $110,000.

On July 31, 2025, property located at 273 S. Main St., Village of Nichols, from David and Carol Cooley, Trustees, to Beckwith Equities Inc. for $250,000.

On July 31, 2025, property located at Whig Street, Village of Newark Valley, from David and Carol Cooley, Trustees, to Beckwith Equities Inc. for $250,000.

On July 31, 2025, property located at 312 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Jordan Campbell to Kaden Robbins for $20,000.

On July 31, 2025, property located at 314 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Jordan Campbell to Kaden Robbins for $25,000.

On July 31, 2025, property located at 452 Hagadorn Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Kevin Perry to Empire Lake Ranch Inc. for $175,000.

On Aug. 1, 2025, property located at 302 Tara Lee Dr., Town of Owego, from David Scott to Hunter and Marjorie Singer for $201.030.

On Aug. 4, 2025, property located at 509 Anderson Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Oscar Valdes to Chirstopher and Ruth Corlett for $43,000.

On Aug. 4, 2025, property located at 9056-9076 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from Rudy Hessler Jr. to Noel Monroy Morales for $165,000.

On Aug. 4, 2025, property located at 115 Depew Rd., Tioga, from Howard and Joan Baker to William and Joann Mosher for $180,000.