Readers’ Column for the week of August 10, 2025

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. To allow more callers to be heard, please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. We will not be running comments that exceed this number, give or take five words.

I am looking for Tioga Central classes 1974, 1975, and 1976 for our class reunion on Aug. 16 at noon, at the Owego Moose. If you are interested and were in one of those classes, call (607) 687-2733 and ask for Dale.

Hats off to everyone who organized the Newark Valley Flood Relief dinner last Saturday, Aug. 2. What a superb job! Food was great; 88 baskets to win; DJ DeRue O’Loughlin was wonderful; 50/50, everything was perfect. Thanks for proving once again that Newark Valley is a caring community!

~

Yes, when are they going to fix Route 34 in Waverly from Chemung Street all the way to East Waverly Road? You can lose a vehicle!

~

I guess the town of Candor mows the roadside; some other roads have been mowed twice this summer, while others have not been mowed at all. At least they plow the snow eventually. Thank you.

~

What’s going on with NYSEG that we’ve had power interruptions, probably five or six times in the last month? Today is Sunday, Aug. 3, and the power was interrupted five or six times in one day! For the prices that we pay, we should probably get better service than what we’re getting. I saw a commercial on TV from NYSEG stating how they are lowering prices and having fewer interruptions. I’d like to know where because we certainly are not getting it here!

~

This is to the person on Lower Forest Hill Road: I was reading your comment about burning garbage. Well, I have the same problem where I’m living. People like to burn garbage late at night. You can smell everything coming into your home. I don’t know whom to contact; I wish I did. It’s not an emergency like you said, but it would be nice if people would be a little considerate of other people to not do this. Well, good luck to both of us.

~

Oh yeah, thanks for the advice. Like I have time to chase chickens in my yard in this busy world today. Thanks again.

~

From all the comments regarding the Newark Village meetings, I think it’s time to abolish the village once and for all!

~

I see we now have a big flashing 30 MPH sign on Main at Church Street. If the idea is to control speeding in this area, here is a plan: Make the intersection a 4-way stop, AS IT ALWAYS SHOULD HAVE BEEN, ever since the light quit working. Make it red in all directions with 4-Way Stop Signs. That way, not only will speeding be controlled, but traffic going from Church into the intersection can do so SAFELY without being fully in Main before actually being able to see oncoming traffic.

~

I agree with the person from last week who said all election campaign signs should be removed three days after an election is held. They called out one candidate who still has signs scattered around the area. However, the other two candidates had signs up until the middle of July in Apalachin.

~

Kudos to the writer of the item about big pharma! I was going to say you “nailed it,” but someone would probably prescribe a pain reliever (with side effects) for “nail” injuries.

~

There is significant road surface erosion on Rock Street and Brook Street. The mayor has indicated he will wait for FEMA funding, but the president is eliminating FEMA in five months. Would it not make more sense for the village to repair these streets instead of putting money into a useless awning and parking lot that are in good shape?

National Political Viewpoints

Please do not print in the paper about local sex offenders when people at the highest level are involved in these things and know other people who are too, and are now moving them to cushy camps because she has a lot of information and the F. B. I. had redacted Trump’s name off all the files. Isn’t it amazing what people in high power do, and yet the Christian right stands right behind him while children were injured, and no one has done anything about it? Yes, Ghislaine is serving time in prison, but now has moved to a cushier prison. Thank you, Donald.

~

Have you noticed the stock market is in a tumble? Trump is going to put this country in a great depression. He doesn’t give a damn, as long as he and his rich buddies get more money and we get less.

~

So the July jobs report is not good, something many economists predicted. But what’s Trump’s answer to it? Fire the person giving out the news. That is just what happens in communist countries. If they don’t want you to see something they don’t like, they get rid of it. Now where will our news come from? Trump is taking over all the news sources. So talk about fake news. Oh yes, what he will be spewing is fake news.

~

Stephen Colbert is such a liar!

~

I’m so tired of watching that Russia collusion nonsense. Everybody should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Yeah, right. That ain’t gonna happen. Look, they know that Pelosi and Schumer set up the Jan. 6 nonsense. They’ve got a tape of her saying, “Let’s breach the Capitol.” Nothing gets done. It’s kicked under the rug. If it were a normal person, they’d already be in jail. But Schumer and Pelosi can do as they please and still walk.

~

History repeats itself, and those who do not learn from history repeat it. Thank God for Trump. Like President F. Roosevelt, Trump sees the war clouds on the horizon. Today there exist the equivalents of NAZI Germany and Imperial Japan in the form of Russia and China. In 1938 Roosevelt passed the Naval Expansion Act. Trump has done this for all the armed forces in the first three months of his administration. Hopefully, this will deter global conflict. Biden should have done this on the first day of his administration.

~

So by Trump’s own admission, he got mad at Epstein for hiring away Trump’s own underage “massage” girls from Mar A Lago. What a hoot!

~

“Economist Paul Krugman wrote yesterday that the European Union appears to have promised private investments of $600 billion in the U.S. — an empty promise because the government cannot compel private investment — and pledged to buy $750 billion of U.S. energy, mostly from oil and gas, over three years. Krugman calls this pledge nonsense. Among other things, it would require significant increases in infrastructure capabilities, which couldn’t be built in three years even if anyone wanted to, which is unlikely given that Europe is switching to renewable energy quickly.” — Heather Cox Richardson, July 31, 2025.

~

This is to the person who complained about the President’s staff wearing a crucifix on a chain around their necks. They do this because they are Catholic. FYI We Catholics not only wear a crucifix, but we often wear scapulars, miraculous medals, saint medals, four-way medals, and carry rosaries somewhere in a pocket or bag. These are not just jewelry or good luck charms. They are extremely important to us and play a big role in our lives.

~

To the author quoting the NY Times item (July 21, or 28) regarding Trump and the aircraft: (Do you really know what transpired?). Really – the NY Times? One of the most left-wing papers in the country? You and the NY Times fit the saying (I believe attributed to W.C.Fields), “If you can’t dazzle them with brilliance, then baffle them with BS.”

~

I READ James King’s letter. He is a Republican candidate for Congress. I’d really like to know what he means by peaceful protest; does that include intimidating and frightening Jewish students with signs, shouting, and handing out propaganda calling for killing all Jews, or setting up a tent city on public campuses where it’s prohibited to discourage Jewish students from coming to campus? Also, I wonder where Mr. King stood when we were told by the Biden administration we couldn’t attend church.

~

I can’t imagine the devastation of losing a child to a disease like cancer. I also wonder how much more devastating it must be for parents whose children are abused and tortured before being killed by someone who should have been in prison as a result of a previous crime, but wandering free because of the laws passed in some states where people are arrested and let go without bail, or because previous crimes happened in a different state or country.

~

Chuck Schumer is out there telling more lies. The ballroom that is going to be built at the White House is NOT being paid for with taxpayer money. PRESIDENT TRUMP IS PERSONALLY PAYING FOR IT. Additionally, it will be used as a space to accommodate foreign dignitaries’ dinners.

~

Ignore media that passes too quickly to analyze. Don’t just accept it.