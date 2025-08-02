Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

I have a strange name, Catnip. You see, I came from a place out in the country where no one goes. A lady saw me in the field and called to me. She used catnip to get me to hang around.

The place is called Drake Road in Waverly, New York. She asked around by the farm nearby, but no one claimed me. The lady named Heidi lives in Florida but was in town visiting. She said I looked very skinny and was looking for food.

She put food out for me, and I came back every night for a meal. Unfortunately, she had to go back to Florida, so she trapped me, got me fixed, my shots, and treated me for fleas. She heard about Gail and called her to come get me.

Gail said I was very shy at first and hid in the back of my kennel. Now I come to the front, waiting to be fed and petted. I like my head and back scratched. I think I would like adults and teens, but no small people; they scare me. I have to get to know you, and then I’ll trust you.

If you want me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Gail has a raffle at euPAWria until the end of the month. It’s a birdhouse and a fondue set. Cans are accepted for Gail at the redemption center in Owego. She will also have a small table at the Owego Elks Emporium on the third Sunday of the month with items for sale or raffle to help with spaying and neutering.

By the way, only $125 is needed to get Buttercup’s teeth pulled so she is more comfortable. Call Gail to donate.