Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of July 14, 2025 through July 20, 2025 there were 165 calls for service and eight traffic tickets issued. The department responded to eight motor vehicle accidents, and there was one mental health hold reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Jayden J. Beers, 18, Binghamton, New York, was picked up on an arrest warrant for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree (misdemeanor) issued by the Village of Owego Court. Beers was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Matthew J. Burdick, 32, Owego, New York, was arrested for Arrest Warrant for criminal possession of Controlled Substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor) issued by the Village of Owego Court. Burdick was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Andrew B. Carter, 24, Town of Tioga, New York, was picked up on an arrest warrant for petit larceny (misdemeanor) issued by the Village of Owego Court. Carter was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.



Nathan E. Shaffer Groover, 28, Owego, New York, was arrested for reckless driving (misdemeanor), Speed Not Reasonable (violation), operating without insurance (violation), improper plates (violation), and operating out of class (violation) following a traffic stop on Chestnut Street. Shaffer Groover was issued traffic tickets returnable to Village of Owego Court.