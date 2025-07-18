Department of Health and ASAP hold substance-free event at Tioga Theater

The Tioga County Department of Health, in conjunction with the Advocacy Support and Prevention (ASAP) Coalition, sponsored a fun-filled afternoon for families at the Tioga Theater on Wednesday, July 2.

Kristin Russell, Public Health Educator, said that the purpose of the event is to bring families closer together by holding a substance-free event.

“We feel that holding the event in an air-conditioned theater would also be a nice way for people to stay cool during these hot summer days,” said Russell, adding, “We plan to hold more of these events throughout the summer months.”

Terry Coleman, owner of the theater, said the event was attended by 140 people. Admission was free for everyone, as well as free popcorn. Comments made by attendees were very positive, with many adults saying that they were pleased to have the opportunity to sit, relax, and enjoy the movie with their families. Other people were heard saying that they really liked the movie selection, “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Everyone expressed that they were happy to have attended the event.