Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On April 15, 2025, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Swantner, age 53, of Spencer, N.Y., for the charges of DWI and Aggravated DWI .18 or higher.

During a Motor Vehicle Crash investigation in the town of Spencer, it was discovered that Swantner was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Swantner was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Spencer Court at a later date.

~

On May 7, 2025, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested John C. Bogart, age 44, of Owego, N.Y., for the charges of felony criminal contempt in the 1st degree and Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree.

The charges resulted from an investigation into the damage done to a vehicle.

Bogart was arraigned in CAP Court by Justice Grinage. Bogart was then remanded to the Tioga County Jail pending further action.