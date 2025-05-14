Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 29, 2025, property located at 300 Sunnyside Rd., Town of Nichols, from Rusty Properties LLC to Corey Magadino for $125,000.

On April 29, 2025, property located at McMahon Road, Town of Berkshire, from Kevin Sykes to Christ, Malinda, and Eli Zook for $275,000.

On April 29, 2025, property located at 999 State Route 34, Town of Barton, from Gary and Irene Chilson to Karl Bowers Jr. for $162,000.

On May 1, 2025, property located at 475 W. River Rd., Village of Nichols, from Zachary Hullings to Daniel Slezak for $38,000.

On May 1, 2025, property located at 212 Dawson Hill Rd., Town of Spencer, from Vaughan Neild to Kaitlynne Neild for $110,000.

On May 1, 2025, property located at Edsall Street, Village of Nichols, from John Mushock to Aaron Russell, Sara Blair, and Richard and Carrie Thetga for $250,000.

On May 2, 2025, property located at 92 Jewett Hill Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Thomas Tennant to John Lavine and Autumn Levine for $20,000.

On May 2, 2025, property located at 75 Paige St., Village of Owego, from Oakford Jr. and Bonnie Smith to Brian Reilly for $78,000.

On May 2, 2025, property located at 10 Jennifer Lane, Town of Owego, from Emily & Ryan Bigney to Joanne Crowson for $220,000.

On May 5, 2025, property located at 309 W. River Rd., Town of Nichols, from Jonney Birosh to Ashley Darrow for $106,000.

On May 5, 2025, property located at 20 Wilcox Estates Dr. Lot 21, Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Patricia McCloe Ind. and As POA to Dane Stropko for $37,000.

On May 5, 2025, property located at Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from Lea Tryon to Michael Nichols and Kristen Furch for $20,000.

On May 5, 2025, property located at 704 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Gwendolyn Tomasso As Agent, Marilee Quinlan By Agent to Charles and Deanna Benjamin for $5,000.

On May 5, 2025, property located at Reservoir Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Tamara and Sean Shellenberger to Jeffrey and Tabitha Campbell for $160,000.