Wishing you a Happy Mother’s Day – Sunday, May 11, 2025 

— We Are All Mothers in Spirit; God, our Supreme Mother, always sees each child as #1 —

By Sister Chirya —

Mothers have the power to sustain. “Mothers are like buttons. They hold everything together.” They have a full stock of patience and respond to others with a warm heart and to situations with a cool head.

A wise mother waits patiently, speaks positively, releases the mistakes of others easily, and sees benefit in everything. A good mother knows how to gently prompt her child into doing what she wants. She doesn’t reprimand by saying, “You are a bad child.” She merely explains that the action performed was not right and gives positive suggestions on how to correct it.

In the same way, “Be a good mother to your mind. Teach it good, positive thoughts so that when you tell it lovingly to ‘sit quietly,’ it will!”

A mother’s love makes everything it touches special and sacred, filling lives with joy. With motherly love, children feel strong and brave.

“I love you, Mom, because of who I am when I am with you.”

A mother’s love reflects God’s unconditional love, goodness, and wisdom. “Mother” yourself with loving thoughts such as: I feel in my heart that my spiritual Father/ Mother knows and continues to fill me with love. God, my Supreme Mother, always sees each child as #1. God’s love is limitless, without boundaries, motives, or fixed demands; love that gives without asking for anything in return; love that does not see weakness and instead sees the qualities of others; love that is soft and strong, with no hidden fears or insecurities.

This Mother’s Day, make sure “those who mother you” know how much you love and appreciate them for being the “glue” that holds it all together. Our willingness to put our thoughts of appreciation into words and actions is all that is necessary.

It takes so little to show we care, yet, it means so much. Appreciation can even change a life. The more love I express, the more love I receive in return.

“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” -Voltaire.

Be a good mother to your mind, your family and friends, to nature and the world! Motherhood is near to divinity, as it is the highest, holiest service to be assumed by mankind and the animal kingdom. The good we do may often be forgotten tomorrow. “Do good” anyway.

You see, in the final analysis, it is between you and God; it was never between you and others anyway! When we put gender aside, we are all mothers in spirit, and every day becomes a Happy Mothers’ Day.

(Sister Chirya can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya has been a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She is published in several national and international publications, including the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)