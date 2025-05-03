Local students named to the Dean’s List at Grove City College

The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester at Grove City College.

Angela White, a junior Psychology major from Endicott, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester. Angela is a 2022 graduate of Union Endicott High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian White (Rachelle) from Endicott, N.Y.

Alexandra Senko, a sophomore Music Education major from Nichols, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the fall 2024 semester. Alexandra is a 2023 graduate of Owego Free Academy and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Senko (Mandy) from Nichols, N.Y.

Students eligible for the Dean’s List have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the Dean’s List with Distinction, a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the Dean’s List with High Distinction, a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Grove City College (gcc.edu) is a highly distinctive, nationally ranked comprehensive Christian liberal arts college that equips students to pursue their unique callings through a Christ-centered, academically excellent, and affordable learning and living experience.