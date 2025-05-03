Tioga County Blooms with Kindness: Volunteers Bring Spring Cheer to Seniors

A wave of community spirit swept through Tioga County on April 12 as volunteers rallied for the annual Spring Clean-Up, organized by Tioga County Rural Ministry (TCRM). Despite a gentle yet consistent rain, hearts were bright as neighbors joined forces to beautify the county and lend a helping hand to seniors with essential yard work.

“This event demonstrates the remarkable power of collective action, with volunteers enthusiastically tackling a variety of tasks,” TCRM wrote in a press release that followed the event.

“The energy and dedication displayed by our volunteers, even with persistent rain, is truly inspiring” said Sr. Mary O’Brien, Executive Director of TCRM. “Their selfless commitment to our senior community shines brightly and demonstrates the very heart of our mission. The positive impact they create is profound and deeply appreciated.”

For the seniors who received assistance, the Spring Clean-Up was more than just about yard work; it was a powerful demonstration of care and connection. Overwhelmed by the generosity of the volunteers, many expressed sincere gratitude for the practical support and the feeling of being valued by their community.

“It warms my heart to see such wonderful people willing to spend their Saturday helping folks like me,” said one of the seniors. “They tidied up my yard beautifully, and their friendly smiles made my day. It’s truly a blessing.”

Galen Morehead, TCRM’s Outreach Services Coordinator, highlighted the growing enthusiasm for community involvement. “We were thrilled to welcome both familiar faces and many new volunteers this year. This growing spirit of giving strengthens the bonds within our community and allows us to reach even more seniors in need.”

Tioga County Rural Ministry extends its deepest thanks to every volunteer who contributed time and energy to make the Spring Clean-Up a resounding success.

Discover how you can get involved and support the important work of Tioga County Rural Ministry by visiting www.tcrm.org or connecting with them on social media.