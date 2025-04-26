Tioga Opportunities, Inc. announces appointment of Christine Shaver as Executive Director

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) recently announced the appointment of Christine Shaver as its new Executive Director, following the recent retirement of Maureen Abbott. Ms. Abbott has served the organization since 2015, and TOI extends its sincere gratitude and well wishes to her in her retirement.

Christine Shaver brings over a decade of experience with TOI to her new role. Since joining the organization in 2013, she has held several key leadership positions, including Director of the Department of Aging, Director of Family Services, and Deputy Director. During her tenure, she has overseen a wide range of essential programs, including Aging Services, the Family Health Clinic, the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program, Residential Housing Facilities, and the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Shaver is a nationally certified Results-Oriented Management and Accountability (ROMA) Trainer and holds both a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Master’s degree in Education from Binghamton University.

She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Rural Health Network of South Central New York and recently played a key role as the Social Care Network Community Ambassador for Tioga County, assisting with the development of a county-level network in support of the New York State 1115 Waiver Program.

Originally from Broome County, Shaver now resides in Tioga County with her husband and daughter.

In a press release announcing the appointment, TOI wrote, “Her strong ties to the community and understanding of local needs position her well in leading TOI into the future.”

“It’s an incredible privilege to work with such a dedicated team of professionals who are truly committed to making a difference,” said Shaver. “I am confident that Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will continue to grow and thrive as we respond to the evolving needs of our community. I am honored to lead this outstanding organization into the future.”

Karen Johnson, President of TOI’s Board of Directors, shared, “Christine has long-term experience in the organization, and I am confident that with her enthusiasm and positive leadership, she will seamlessly continue the good work of Tioga Opportunities, keeping the well-being of the community and our employees in mind. We look forward to working with and supporting Christine as we work toward our shared goals, and we are confident that together our organization will continue to grow and thrive.”

As TOI embarks on this exciting new chapter, the organization is poised to continue its tradition of excellence in addressing the evolving needs of the Tioga County community. As the organization enters its 60th year of service, TOI remains committed to honoring its rich history and strong legacy—by building meaningful partnerships, delivering high-quality services, and empowering individuals and families to achieve lasting success. Through these efforts, TOI continues to support community members in improving their overall well-being, achieving financial stability, and building a strong, connected community.

For more information, please visit www.tiogaopp.org.