Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of March 24, 2025 through March 30, 2025 there were 169 calls for service. Seven traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Todd W. Evans, 46, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree (misdemeanor), and improper use of farm plates (violation) following a traffic stop on Armstrong Place. Evans was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

~

Denzel T. Hall, 32, Town of Tioga, N.Y., was arrested for petit larceny (misdemeanor) following an investigation of shoplifting from a store on North Avenue. Due to Hall being in Tioga County Jail custody on unrelated charges, he was arraigned in the Village of Owego Court.

~

Kevin A. Botsford, 44, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (misdemeanor), and Inadequate Muffler (violation) following a traffic stop on Interstate 86. Botsford was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

~

Bruce L. Houseknecht, 51, Endicott, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant issued by New York State Police Endwell for failure to appear in court on numerous traffic misdemeanors. Houseknecht was turned over to NYSP custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

~

A juvenile, 15, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor) and harassment in the second degree (violation) following an investigation of a domestic incident on Front Street. The juvenile was issued appearance tickets returnable to Tioga County Family Court.

~

Kevin A. Botsford, 44, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant issued by the Johnson City Police for petit larceny (misdemeanors). Botsford was turned over to the Johnson City Police custody for arraignment at the Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

~

Case of a “Flying Deer” – On March 26, 2025, at approximately 10 a.m., Owego police officers were dispatched to North Avenue and Fox Street for an animal complaint. Upon arriving at the scene, officers spoke to the driver of a vehicle who described a deer flying out of the sky and landing in front of his vehicle, almost striking him. Another passerby stopped at the scene and confirmed the story. The driver was traveling southbound on North Avenue under the railroad overpass. Upon further investigation, officers found dog tracks in the freshly fallen snow, indicating that a dog had chased a deer that jumped over the railing of the overpass and landed on the roadway below. Owego Police would like to remind residents to have their dogs on a leash as required by Code 87-2 (A)1.