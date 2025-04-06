Ham raffle taking place at the Owego Elks Lodge on April 11

Who’s got the bacon? Not us, but we do have ham! On Friday, April 11, the Owego Elks Lodge will host a ham raffle. Doors open at 5 p.m. for participants to come in, settle down, and get ready for some raffle fun starting at 6 p.m.

Registration at the door is $5. Your admission includes light snacks that will be served throughout the evening. Beverages will be available for purchase.

The evening will consist of raffling 60 hams. Tickets are $1, offering a chance to win one of three flights. The first flight will raffle off the ham. The second flight will raffle off a side dish, and the third flight will raffle off a dessert. Each ‘ham’ raffle will be accompanied by a second and third raffle of a side dish and dessert. There will also be a raffle and a 50/50 drawing.

Net proceeds from this event are for the Owego Elks #1039 Building. The roofs have been replaced, but the ongoing process of restoring water damage to the mansion, ballroom, and emporium continues.

The Lodge offers an affordable place to gather for events, banquets, weddings, and meetings.

The Owego Elks Lodge #1039 is located at 223 Front St. in the Village of Owego. For more information about the Elks or its Building Fund, call (607) 687-1039.