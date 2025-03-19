Make Your Creative Words Come Alive at Poetry Out Loud!  

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) invites the community to a fun and creative event, Poetry Out Loud, in partnership with the Tioga Arts Council and the Memory Maker Project. The event will take place on Thursday, March 20, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Participants will collaborate to create original poetry using Mad-Libs, creative prompts, humorous images, and personal stories. A facilitator will guide the process, weaving together everyone’s contributions into meaningful and often playful poems. The completed works will be shared with the community through the Tioga Arts Council.

No prior poetry experience is needed, and everyone is welcome to participate.

Registration is encouraged but not required. Please call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.