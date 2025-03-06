Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs); An Overview With Particular Focus on the Southern Tier 

By Ed Nizalowski, historian —

(This is part three of a series on the same topic.)

April 24, 1964: Newark Valley, N.Y.

Gary Wilcox, of Newark Valley, N.Y., has an encounter with two beings who claim to be from Mars. The encounter lasts about two hours and they return later in the day to retrieve a bag of fertilizer.

April 24, 1964 (evening around 6 p.m.): Socorro, New Mexico

Lonnie Zamora, a deputy of the Socorro, N.M. police department sees a spacecraft that is standing on end and sees two humanoid figures (about 4′ tall) in the vicinity. When he is about 50 paces from the craft, he hears a door slam, and the craft blasts off and flies over his head. Another officer arrives on the scene but is too late to witness the craft. Zamora points out a burning bush and four depressions in the ground, presumably from the legs of the craft. This is investigated by Project Blue Book. This has parallels with the Newark Valley encounter of the same day but has many significant differences.

April 24, 1964 and May 8, 1964: Sullivan County, Pa.

Warren Feister, a Sullivan County resident, offered an account taken from: “Strange Marks Found in Sullivan County,” The Daily Review, Towanda, Pa., May 9, 1964.

Feister reported that there were two strange markings on his farm on these two dates. They were perfect circles about 8′ in diameter with a scorched ring 6” to 8” in diameter. Feister is unsure what may have created these circles, perhaps a spacecraft. [There are reports of something similar from the Wilcox encounter.]

1964 (uncertain of the time, just that the weather was warm): Near the present Oakdale Mall

Julie C. was living on Grant Street near the present Oakdale Mall. She, her cousin, and brother were walking along a flood wall when they saw a large, silver, egg-shaped object moving quite fast. They flung themselves to the ground. She and her cousin were 12 and her brother was nine.

July 16, 1964: Conklin, N.Y.

Five young boys were playing in an apple tree along Woodside Avenue in Conklin, N.Y. They noticed a strange domelike object, “shiny like a bumper”, resting in a field alongside the road partially hidden by tall weeds. Their attention was then drawn to some sounds similar to someone playing a penny whistle. These appeared to come from a humanoid creature situated in a tree about 150 feet away.

“The creature was about the size of a small boy (estimated to be about three feet tall) and was dressed in shiny, black pants and a black short-sleeved shirt. The face had a human-like appearance. On the head was a black helmet with two antenna-like wires protruding from the top and white wavy lines across the front.”

They went home to get water for the “spaceman.” When they returned, both the craft and the spaceman were gone, but there was moss that appeared to be burned by intense heat, and there were several depressions in the ground. This encounter has similarities to what occurred in Kelly/Hopkinsville, Kentucky – Aug. 21-22, 1955.

July 27 and 28, 1964: Binghamton, Sherburne; Anonymous; Lt. John Callabrisi; Louis Subert

This came from a newspaper article that covered multiple accounts. A woman who worked for a Binghamton newspaper described an object that flew over the city’s west side on July 28 around 10:25 p.m. It had red and green blinking lights, emitted no noise, and was about the size of a compact car. She was with four friends at the time. Lt. Callabrisi, of the Binghamton Fire Department, described an “object spurting fire across the sky.”

On July 27, Louis Subert of Norwich described seeing an elliptical object about 50′ off the ground near Sherburne, which remained stationary for four to five minutes. Other people confirmed this report. This was investigated by Project Blue Book.

“State Residents Report Sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects” Poughkeepsie Journal. July 29, 1964, pg. 9. [This report also included the Wilcox encounter along with what the children had experienced in Conklin.]

July 29, 1964: East Berkshire near Parsons Road

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Howland reported to Newark Valley Police Chief Howard Horton that he saw a UFO in this vicinity around 10 p.m. It was “very bright” and “pointed” and made no sound. Three other people reported seeing something like this but did not give their names. Two police officers investigating also saw something unusual in the sky. “UFOs sighted in Tioga County.” Press and Sun Bulletin. July 31, 1964.

1964 or 1965 Late May (?): Village of Newark Valley, Anonymous

“When I was about eight or nine (1964 or 65), I will never forget when our Awana group was playing in the Central Avenue Parking Lot one Friday evening. My Dad hollered ‘Look Up’ and we all saw a slow moving, Rocket Shaped object, move across the sky. I will always remember that. I am not sure what time of the year it was, except I remember it was sunny and warm, so I am guessing probably late May.”

1964 (?) Summer: Waits Road, Town of Owego, Anonymous Source (husband and wife)

This couple were fishing by a pond. All of a sudden, their beagle dog became very agitated and started barking. They saw a bright, silver object that looked like a meteor which was moving toward Montrose Turnpike at a controlled speed. They didn’t hear any sound but speculated that the dog may have picked up on a higher frequency that humans wouldn’t hear. They traveled by car in that direction to see if it had landed anywhere. They spoke to an Owego school teacher who had witnessed the same phenomenon.

1965 (uncertain of the time, but not winter time): West Creek Road near Weltonville, N.Y.

Donna was coming home from work around dusk on West Creek Road near the Weltonville Fire Station. She thought she saw a plane but it was only 30′ to 40′ above the ground. It had a cigar shape but disappeared quite rapidly.

To be continued………

(You can contact Ed Nizalowski at ed.nizalowski@gmail.com with any comments or thoughts on this topic.)