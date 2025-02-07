Owego Apalachin Music Department presents Les Misérables

The Owego Apalachin Music Department recently announced the presentation of Les Misérables; School Edition on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at 7 p.m., and on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. in the Owego Apalachin Middle School Theater. Presale tickets are available now at https://www.oacsd.org/page/ofa-musical or directly at ofamusical.ludus.com.

Come see the students of the Owego Apalachin School District perform in this modern classic based on Victor Hugo’s novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. One of the central relationships of the show is the ongoing struggle between Inspector Javert and the protagonist and ex-convict, Jean Valjean. Elijah Harris, who portrays Valjean, states that “it has been great learning to play Valjean. He is an ex-convict whose story makes me consider that we should not be defined by our mistakes but rather by our willingness to be better moving forward.”

Javert, played by Matthew Wood, struggles with the concrete rules of law and order. “Javert has a tough time comprehending that someone whom he feels has been living a life of wrong may actually be in the right. This role has made me think about redemption and second chances, even when my beliefs don’t align.”

Led by Director and Choreographer Robyn Wood and Vocal Director Megan Burrell, the cast of 44 students from grades seven to 12 has been in rehearsal every day since late October. Music Director Lindsey Williams leads the live orchestra in playing this beautiful and unforgettable score.

“I am immensely proud of this show; these students have stepped up to the challenge of this very difficult show, both musically and emotionally,” said Robyn Wood.

Thirteen seniors will take the stage for their final high school musical experience. These students have done a wide range of shows during their school musical careers; from Newsies to Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia! to Shrek the Musical.

Graham Strolin (Thénardier) states that “this is the most serious show I’ve ever been a part of. Handling the themes in Les Misérables has been a shocking change of pace from past shows and it has given me a new perspective on theater as a whole.”

Michaela Terry (Eponine) tells us that she “is so excited for everyone to see our show this year! We have all put so much of ourselves into this show and I hope that shows. I am so proud to have this be my senior year show. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do.”

Tickets will also be available for purchase in the lobby on performance dates starting 60 minutes before show time. Cash, check, and credit/debit cards will be accepted on performance dates. If you have questions, please email OFAMusical@gmail.com or leave a message at (607) 354-0990.

“We are truly looking forward to seeing you at the show and can’t wait to share our hard work with you,” says Robyn Wood.

It is a moving and emotional journey that will make you think about right vs wrong, good vs evil and love that transcends death. Please note that this show is rated PG-13 for some adult themes.