OFA baseball standout Taylor commits to BU

Conlan Taylor is excited to take the next step in his baseball career.

The Owego Free Academy senior signed his National Letter of Intent to play Division I baseball with the Binghamton University Bearcats on Monday, Jan. 27, in the OFA lobby, surrounded by family, coaches, and peers.

“It’s been my dream since I was a kid,” Taylor said, adding, “It feels good to make it official.”

One of the things that attracted Taylor to BU was its close proximity to the Owego area, allowing his “huge baseball family” to cheer him on from the stands.

“Growing up, my brother (Patton) played at Penn State, so I was six years old watching those games like, I want to do this,” Taylor said. “I got to work and tried to make it happen.”

Taylor also credited his coaches at OFA for inspiring him and developing his skills along the way.

Coach Nick Wegmann said Taylor has been a huge asset to the River Hawks team, both from the pitcher’s mound and at the plate as a batter.

“As much as we’re going to miss his presence on the field, we’re going to miss his presence at practice, we’re going to miss his presence in the dugout,” Wegmann said. “He leads by example, pulls guys along with him, does all the right things.”

Like other OFA graduates who have gone on to play Division I athletics, Wegmann said Taylor is an example of how players from a small school can achieve that dream as long as they put in the extra work.

Director of Athletics Ryan Hallenbeck said he couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of this opportunity than Taylor.

“As AD, I leave campus many nights late, and I’m always thinking, ‘Who’s here?’ And I look out at the baseball field, and it’s Conlan putting in the extra reps,” Hallenbeck said, adding, “He puts in all of the unseen hours; for all the athletes sitting here who want to do these things, that’s what you have to do.”

Now that he’s signed the dotted line, Taylor – who plans to major in Biology – is looking forward to meeting new people at BU and playing the sport he loves at the highest collegiate level.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to get started.”