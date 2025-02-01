Lions Camp Badger Now Accepting Camper Registrations for Summer 2025 Sessions

Lions Camp Badger opened on Jan. 13 for camper registration for the Summer 2025 season! Located in Spencer, N.Y., both overnight and day programs are available for individuals ages six to 60-plus with intellectual disabilities and related special needs.

The mission of the camp is to provide services that enhance the educational, vocational, personal growth, and independence of differently-abled youth and adults. Attending summer camp is a wonderful experience, one that creates lifelong friendships and special memories.

Located on 150 acres of beautiful woods, Lions Camp Badgers offers arts and crafts, boating, fishing, athletics, music, drama, swimming, nature, special events, and much more. Take a virtual tour of their facility by going to YouTube and searching for “Lions Camp Badger.”

The following sessions are enrolling both overnight and day campers and families: June 29-July 4, Young Adult Badgers (ages 18-25); July 6-11, Buddy Badgers (all ages); Individual Support for Higher Needs, and Vocational Food Services Program (ages 18-plus); July 13-18, Senior Badgers I (ages 18-plus welcome, recommended for ages 26-40); July 20-22, Family Camp (all ages).

Family Camp is fully inclusive and open to person(s) with disabilities, their siblings, parents/ caregivers, and an additional support person if needed. Please note that registration for Family Camp will begin on March 1 and will be available through the camp website at www.lionscb.org.

July 28 to Aug. 2, Junior Badgers, ages six to 17, are welcome; and from Aug. 4-9 welcomes Senior Badgers II (ages 18-plus, recommended for ages 41-60 and older).

Adult campers ages 18 or older may sign up for more than one camp session if they wish. In most cases, camp costs are covered through individual self-direction plans or with grants available through the Office of People with Developmental Disabilities. Spaces fill quickly, so it is important to register as soon as possible.

Register for camp sessions right on the Lions Camp Badger website at www.lionscb.org. For more information, call or text Pat Gillule at (607) 768-2386.