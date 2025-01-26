Gary Hellmers Announces Candidacy for Town of Owego Supervisor

Gary Hellmers, a lifelong resident of Tioga County, has announced his candidacy for the position of Town of Owego Supervisor. With over 27 years of experience in law enforcement, fraud investigation, and construction, as well as his current service on the Owego Town Board, Helmers pledges to bring integrity, transparency, and practical leadership to local government.

Hellmers’ extensive law enforcement background includes serving as a Sergeant with the Tioga County Sheriff’s Department and as a Senior Officer with the Vestal Police Department. Throughout his career, he earned multiple commendations for his outstanding service, including serving as PBA President, being a member of the SWAT team, and receiving both Officer of the Year and Investigator of the Year awards. Additionally, Hellmers is a certified NYS and National K9 Master Trainer, further showcasing his dedication to public safety and community well-being.

In addition to his law enforcement career, Hellmers worked for 14 years as a fraud investigator, utilizing his keen investigative skills to protect businesses and individuals from fraudulent activity. He also brings valuable experience from his time working in construction with Central Asphalt as a paver and oiler, where he gained a deep understanding of infrastructure and community development.

Gary and his wife, Barbara, own and operate G&B Farms, a horse boarding facility in Owego. Their business exemplifies their commitment to supporting local agriculture and small businesses, and it provides Gary with a unique perspective on the needs and concerns of rural communities.

In a press release, Hellmers is described as having a varied background that has equipped him with the skills necessary to manage personnel, address public concerns, and make thoughtful, well-informed decisions. The release added, “His commitment to integrity, honesty, and transparency in every aspect of his work has earned him the trust of the community, and he is ready to bring these values to the office of Town Supervisor.”

“As a lifelong resident of Owego and an active member of our community, I am proud to announce my candidacy for Town Supervisor,” said Hellmers. “I believe in a transparent, responsible approach to leadership, and I am committed to ensuring Owego remains a safe, vibrant, and prosperous place to live and work. My diverse experience gives me the tools to effectively manage our town’s growth, improve infrastructure, and support local businesses while keeping the best interests of our residents at the forefront.”

Currently serving as a Councilman on the Owego Town Board, Gary Hellmers has already demonstrated his dedication to improving the community. As Supervisor, he aims to continue focusing on practical solutions for infrastructure improvements, public safety, and economic development, all while maintaining the values of honesty, transparency, and fiscal responsibility.