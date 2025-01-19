What’s Happening for the week of January 19, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available; your event will appear.

JANUARY

Candor’s American Legion Unit 907 Auxiliary meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., 90 Spencer Rd., Candor.

Are you struggling to control your eating habits? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous offers a free Twelve Step recovery program for individuals struggling with food obsession, overeating, under-eating, or bulimia. No dues. No fees. Everyone is welcome. The group meets every Sunday, from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Waverly Playgroup, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 25 Tioga St., Waverly.

Nichols Playgroup, every Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to reserve a spot.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and levels of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu is also available. Kids aged five and under eat for free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team receives a prize valued at $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults takes place every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) meets on Tuesday and Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. SAIL is a friendly and engaging fitness program tailored for adults aged 65 and older, focusing on improving strength, balance, and overall fitness. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every 3rd Sat. from 11 a.m. to Noon, 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to individuals of all ages interested in exploring knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Participants usually bring their own projects to work on and share. For more information, please call (570) 888-7117.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

JANUARY 7 to FEBRUARY 4

Parenting Class – Discipline is not a Dirty Word, 5-week series on Tuesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Family Resource Center, 343 Cass Hill Rd. in Candor.

JANUARY 18

All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Berkshire Fire Station, Route 38, Berkshire. Adults are $10 and kids aged five to 12 eat for $5.

JANUARY 21 to FEBRUARY 20

A New Hope Center Annual Hotline Volunteer Training via Zoom, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 4:30 p.m., plus additional weekly homework will be assigned. They will cover the basics of supporting people impacted by domestic and sexual violence, and child abuse. Register at www.anewhopecenter.org.

JANUARY 22

Apalachin Lions Walk-up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. until full. Registration is required. Phone: 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

JANUARY 23

Afternoon Book Club – McNally’s Secret by Lawrence Sanders, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

WIC Clinic, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Story Time – Snow, 3 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JANUARY 24

Clam Night at VFW Post 1371, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 207 Main St., Owego, $10 per dozen, other menu items available. Call (607) 687-1371 for takeout orders.

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The menu includes Roasted Pork and Sauerkraut, Vegetable, Beverage, and Dessert. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

JANUARY 25

Bridgerton Tea Party for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

JANUARY 27

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Tioga County Board of Elections Annual Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Board of Elections Conference Room, located at 1062 State Route 38, Owego.

Spencer Library Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St. Spencer.

JANUARY 27 to APRIL 21

13-week GriefShare program on Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for those grieving the loss of a loved one. Register at GriefShare.org or call (607) 687-3261 for more information.

JANUARY 30

NY Connects Office Hours with Tioga Opportunities, Inc., 10 a.m. to noon, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. See how NY Connects can help. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Story Time – Winter Stories, 3 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JANUARY 31

Guide to Estate Planning, 2 to 4 p.m., Berkshire Library, 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. Free information session with cookies and refreshments. Hosted by the Berkshire Library.

VFW Friday Night Dinner, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 207 Main St., Owego. Menu includes Chicken Broccoli Alfredo, Soup, Salad Bar, and Dessert for $16. Takeout or eat in. Call (607) 687-1371 to place your order.

FEBRUARY 1

Soup and Salad Supper, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill donation.

FEBRUARY 8

Owego Lions Chicken BBQ Dinner, pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., Owego Moose, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Dinner includes 1/2 chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, roll, and dessert. Call Wendy at (607) 687-5766 to purchase tickets. Presale only.

Jack & Jill Big Ticket Bingo fundraiser, 1 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., Bingo begins at 1:15 p.m. Limited VIP tables are available for $450 per table (seats of eight), individual tickets are available for $40 in advance at the Post, or $50 on the day of the event. Text Lori at (607) 341-1019 for VIP tables only.

FEBRUARY 17

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 18

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 1

Soup and Salad Supper, 3:30 to 6 p.m., Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill donation.

MARCH 10

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 17

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MARCH 19

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union Plaza, Route 17C, Owego. Ice Cream Sundaes will be available for purchase from Doug’s Fish Fry. Hosted by the Owego Lions.

MARCH 31

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 21

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 19

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.