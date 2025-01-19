Groove to the Music; New Drumming Class at TOI Kicks Off January 23

Are you ready to tap into rhythm, relaxation, and connection? Then don’t miss out on a brand-new opportunity to experience the therapeutic benefits of drumming! This new class starts on Thursday, Jan. 23, and will meet every Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

Groove to the Music Rhythm & Drum Class offers a dynamic and therapeutic experience that benefits both the mind and body by improving memory and concentration, while relieving stress and anxiety. The rhythmic nature of drumming promotes relaxation and connection, making it an excellent activity to share with others.

TOI is pleased to welcome instructor Mary Colvin Karpel, who brings a wealth of drumming experience to the table. Mary first learned to play the drums with the Owego Mello Dears all-girl drum corps in 1976. She went on to study under notable teachers Tony Montfort and Jeff Fennel in Binghamton. Over the years, Mary has taught private lessons from her home and has worked with students in after-school and summer programs in the Albany area. Her passion for drumming and teaching makes this class an exceptional opportunity for newcomers and seasoned drummers alike.

Each class is designed to be engaging and accessible for everyone, regardless of prior experience. Whether you’re looking to meet new people, enjoy great music, or simply try something new, this drumming class is the perfect opportunity. All materials will be provided. Registration is required. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged. Contact TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to secure your spot.