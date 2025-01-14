Letter: Throwing my hat in!

Dear Editor,

After completing my last term in 2021 as the Highway Superintendent for the Town of Owego, I believed my time in public service had come to a close. However, I am announcing that I am running for the position again in the upcoming June 2025 Primary for the race.

During my previous tenure, I worked tirelessly to improve our roads, enhance public safety, and ensure that the Owego Highway Department operated efficiently and responsibly. It is with the same dedication and commitment to public service that I now seek to return to office, as I believe Owego deserves better leadership and accountability in the Highway Department.

With 45 years of experience in road maintenance and public service, I have the expertise to address the challenges facing our community. During my previous time as Highway Superintendent, we made significant strides in improving our infrastructure and ensuring that our roads were safe, well-maintained, and properly serviced.

However, in the past three years under the current administration, much of the progress we achieved has been undone. Road conditions have deteriorated, critical maintenance projects have been delayed, left incomplete, or executed improperly. Additionally, there has been a troubling lack of transparency and oversight within the Owego Highway Department.

It is clear that the current leadership has not delivered the level of service and accountability that Owego deserves. Given the opportunity, I will put the department and infrastructure back in “the right direction.”

Respectfully,

Mark Clark

Candidate for Highway Superintendent

Town of Owego