Nature’s Palette, from the Underground: January Exhibit at TAC

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) recently announced its January exhibition, Nature’s Palette, from the Underground, featuring works from Donna Cheresnowski, Bill Laughland, Gail Laughland, Christine Pelton, and Carrie Dru Tornatore. The exhibition opened last Friday at TAC’s Main Gallery, located at 179 Front St. in Owego. The exhibit is now open until Jan. 31, 2025, Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

Every Thursday afternoon, the “Underground Artists” meet in the basement studio space of the TAC. Some of the artists are former students of Robert Merwin, and also members of the Fine Arts Society of the Southern Tier (FASST) and TAC.

The goal of the group is to capture and portray their vision of the natural beauty that surrounds us, with great camaraderie, encouragement, and laughter in an atmosphere that inspires. We hope our work connects the viewer to our amazing natural world.

Donna Cheresnowski stated, “My concentration is landscapes and photo references from my travels. I find nature so inspiring. With a home studio and the Underground Artists, my paintings are filled with bright colors of nature, but I love crisp black and white paintings as well as water and snow scenes.”

Bill Laughland explained, “I studied additional classes with Michael Tanzer, Brian Keller, and Bob Merwin. Since retirement, with renewed passion, I have won awards for my landscape acrylic paintings inspired by many references gathered during my travels.”

Gail Laughland added, “The majority of my quilts have been made using patterns from various quilt books and individually themed patterns. The artistry in quilting comes from selecting fabrics that are pleasing to the eye and have colors and patterns that coordinate well together. Constructing the blocks and adding embellishments to a quilt is an art form. My favorite technique for creating wall hangings is fusible applique.”

Christine Pelton stated that she is inspired by nature’s beauty. She stated, “It speaks to my soul, the wow, how beautiful! The many colors sprinkled in our everyday life; I try to portray in my work to inspire someone else.”

Carrie Dru Tornatore views art as visual poetry. “I want my work to invite the viewer into a world of natural beauty that remains with you, not just a fleeting glimpse in our fast-paced world,” said Carrie.

To learn more, contact Christina Di Stefano via email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.