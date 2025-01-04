Mystery Elf escapes from the shelf!

Posted By: psadvert January 4, 2025

By Wendy Post —

Just six days before Christmas, a mystery elf showed up at the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club during the club’s “Movement as Medicine,” a group fitness class. Except this elf turned the place upside down.

After over an hour of antics at the club, the elf left the building; nobody could catch her. The club received word earlier in the day that the elf was at the police department, but escaped.

So, if anyone in town is missing their Elf on the Shelf, just look around our little old town of Owego, because there’s an elf on the loose.

