Christmas-themed line dancing offered to everyone, from beginners to experts

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Saturday, Dec. 21, at The Turn Golf Sim on S. Depot Street in Owego, Red’s Line Dancing hosted some Christmas-themed line dancing.

Line dancing is more than a foot-tapping square dance. Beginners, intermediates, and expert line dancers are welcome to come on down for some line dancing.

Red’s Line Dancing can be found at The Turn Golf Sim in Owego, Stadium 138 in Binghamton, or at the Newark Valley Community Connection, located on 32 S. Main St. in Newark Valley.

The next Red’s Line Dancing at The Turn Golf Sim will be on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 7-11 p.m.

Red’s Line Dancing at the Newark Valley Community Connection will be offering Line Dancing Lessons on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

To learn more about Red’s Line Dancing, check out Red’s Line Dancing on Facebook. You can also email them at Redslinedancing@gmail.com.