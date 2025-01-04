Athens Senior Citizens News

The Christmas lunch for the Athens Senior Citizens was at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Athens Wesleyan Church, Sayre, Pa. There were 28 members present and four guests: Alice and Jim Vanderhoof, Zanetta Tewksbury, and Millie Bristol.

The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag was recited, and Ted Benjamin said grace before members ate. The dinner consisted of hot ham and ham gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, green bean casserole, coleslaw, scalloped pineapple, and fruit salad. Dessert included pumpkin, apple, lemon, and pecan pies, as well as peanut butter fudge.

Ted commenced the meeting at 1 p.m. Ginny read the secretary and treasurer reports, and they were accepted. December birthdays included (8) Anita Whipple, (14) Madeline King, (16) Judy Biery, and (30) Ellen Selle. Anniversary wishes were extended to Mary and Gary Shangraw on the 20th.

Drawing winners were Duane Wells, Ted, and Patty Benjamin. Ginny Malone mentioned that the Valley Chorus Christmas Concert, “Share the Holidays with the Ones You Love,” was a success.

Jim and Alice Vanderhoof did an excellent job entertaining guests. Jim is a pianist, and Alice is a vocalist. They began the program “Come on Ring Those Bells” and “Silver Bells” as a celebration of the purpose of Christmas. Songs of joy included “The Christmas Song,” “White Christmas,” and “Let It Snow.” Songs of faith included “Do You Hear What I Hear?” Songs of Peace “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Silent Night.”

They enjoyed the sing-along and thanked the hosts for sharing the history of those songs.

The next meeting will be on Jan. 8, 2025 at the Wesleyan Church at noon. Bring your own table service, a dish to pass, and a beverage. Coffee will be provided.

Ted closed the meeting in prayer at 1:30 p.m. with prayers for Richard Cole, Burt and Donna Cole’s brother who is having heart problems. They offered a special prayer for Ted, who is facing numerous health issues and has multiple doctor appointments.