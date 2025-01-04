Collector Car Corner/Cars We Remember; From San Francisco to Lancaster, we’re cleaning up our mailbox

By Greg Zyla —

Remembering the great Tom McCahill

Dear Greg, I really enjoy your column, especially when you write about cars from the ’50s. In a recent column, you mentioned the magazines “Popular Science” and “Popular Mechanics.”

I enjoyed reading both. I was a teen in the ’50s, but my personal favorite was “Mechanix Illustrated,” mainly because of their all-time great car tester Tom McCahill. His new car reviews were insightful and penetrating, and he didn’t hold back if there was something he didn’t like about a car. He was also a master of “witticisms,” such as “The car accelerated like a goosed gazelle,” or “Time, tide, and Murgatroyd Schmaltz wait on no man.” There’s a lot of lore online about ole’ Tom. Great nostalgic reading.

Signed, Tim Ryan, email.

Things we remember from the past

Greg, I remember that Bond Bread was delivered door-to-door by a route driver salesperson, and then we got the Check Bread Company.

Supermarkets eventually phased out delivery with brands such as Tip Top, Sunbeam, and Wonder Bread. Kind of what Amazon and online buying has done today to the retail box stores.

Tonka trucks? I had many, gave them away when I got older, and now wish I still had them.

Matchbox cars? My son had many of them; he used to carry them around in a special case. He would not always pick them up, and they were painful if stepped on with bare feet.

Ford Motor Company used to send out a publication called “Ford Times” monthly. When my parents bought a new Ford, I remember I received a replica of a current new model Ford. That’s what I was interested in. No wonder I ended up in the car business.

Okay, just got your four most recent articles in the Westerly Sun from my sister who lives in Rhode Island. It’s been a little cold here the last few days; it snowed on Thursday.

As for the snow, I forgot how terrible my Mercury Gran Marquis is in the snow, so next time I will take our Jeep Compass. However, my 2011 Mercury Grand Marquis ULTRA is the best vehicle I have ever owned.

Signed, John Hannon, Manchester, Connecticut.

Lifetime MOPAR Lover

Greg, I’ve been a MOPAR fan all my life. I’m 78 now and had a ’49 Plymouth Special Deluxe that I drove the hell out of. Took it to Canada twice. Blew a head gasket in Hope, B.C. and was able to find a replacement without too much trouble.

Always carrying a “big load” including the four of us plus my dog, we had the tools with us to make repairs if anything happened.

I’ve always been into drag racing and when the AWB (Altered Wheelbase) cars showed up I was blown away. Saw Dick Landy at Fremont in 1965. It was an exciting time.

Signed, Len Luke, San Francisco, Calif.

The Ark Encounter

Greg, I visited The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky, in August, where I thought of you when I saw the panels on the third deck of the Ark. I appreciate the story you relate each year of the car collapsing in milliseconds. (Saga of Young Joe)

My father taught me to drive defensively; that was in the fall of 1958 when I got my learner’s permit. I remember the place in the roadway about 3/4 mile from where I live. It was on a long curve driving his 1940 Chevrolet Special Deluxe 4-door which he bought new from Hartzel Chevrolet in Bloomsburg.

My younger brother owns the car today. He started to restore it but has given up on the prospect. Dad told me, always know where your right front wheel is. Drive with it on the edge of the road; that was before double yellow lines on country roads. If a vehicle is approaching you and taking more than half of the road, drive in the ditch. It is cheaper to have the front end aligned than to have an accident. A lesson I practice to this day.

I’m 71 days older than Joe Biden.

Merry Christmas.

Gahrad Harvey, Shickshinny, Pa.

Lancaster reader remembers crated Jeep advertisements

Greg, I truly enjoy and eagerly anticipate reading your article every Sunday in our Lancaster Newspaper.

Today’s article with a picture of a Jeep in the shipping crate got me thinking. Growing up in the 50’s and 60’s I was an avid reader of Popular Science & Popular Mechanics. There was always an ad in the back for surplus army jeeps still in the crates. I never heard of anyone getting one but heard stories of “a guy who knew a guy” that bought one. I love to hear your recollections.

Please continue sharing those wonderful stories.

Allen Gruver, Lancaster, Pa.

Mercury’s power rear window

Greg, I follow your column in the Press Enterprise newspaper out of Bloomsburg, Pa. My question is about an older model of Mercury.

An older brother-in-law had a fancy Mercury sedan from the late ’50s. The rear window slanted toward the front instead of toward the back of the car, and the roofline extended past the edge of the rear window.

Am I remembering correctly? I also thought the rear window would recede down behind the rear seats. I thought it was the coolest car and wanted him to save it for me! I was just a kid, maybe 10. Am I remembering any of this correctly?

You always seem to know or can find out all sorts of arcane items about cars. Thanks! Signed, Tim Stueve, Elysburg, Pa.

Matchbox, Buddy L, and Tonka

I have had many Matchbox cars that I recall from our local toy store. The store had a car display where you could choose your desired one, and they would package it in a small yellow box for 50 cents.

I also had a fleet of Buddy L and Tonka trucks that were great. I am also a model car builder, and AMT is my favorite. I can remember buying them for $2.00 to $3.00 each. Today, if you can find them, they are $30 to $40 each. I don’t build as many anymore. Auto World has an excellent selection but very pricey.

Thanks for all your great stories. Keep up the excellent work. Sincerely, Mike Wood, Charlestown, Rhode Island.

A: To my faithful readers, thank you very much for taking the time to write letters both via email and handwritten. They mean the world to me and except for Tim Stueve’s letter, none need a direct answer. As for Tim’s recollections about the Mercury rear window that went down, you are correct. This feature was also available on 1958 to 1960 Lincoln Continental, too.

I will also mention the late Tom McCahill, still remembered as the number one road test car driver ever. I failed to mention that I also had a subscription to “Mechanicx Illustrated” (yes with an “X”), and it was prime reading for a future test drive. He was more of a wordsmith than me, and I enjoyed his wit as mentioned by Tim Ryan.

In my career of test driving that began in 1994, I drove over 1,700 cars (a new one every week). Talk about a gift from above! I got to keep those test drive cars for a full week.

I’m ending the 2024 year with this column and wish all my readers a happy new year and prosperous 2025. I’m going to keep writing for at least one more year, even though it’s a little tougher to accomplish at age 75 than it used to be. Arthritis makes this physically more difficult, but I’ll do my best to keep bringing you an automotive/ nostalgia writing surprise every week.

Thanks again for all your support.

(Greg Zyla is a syndicated automotive/nostalgia writer who welcomes reader interaction at extramile_2000@yahoo.com, greg@gregzyla.com or snail mail simply to Greg Zyla, Roosevelt St., Sayre, Pa. 18840.)