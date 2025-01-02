The Secret for a Full Life as we enter a New Year; Shift from dis-eased thoughts to total healing

By Sister Chirya —

When we are not feeling well, most of us panic or become upset. We may only think and talk about the illness. Due to our mind and body inner-connection, every thought impacts every cell in our body. Medical science has proven that our emotional state plays a significant role in determining our physical well-being. Our thoughts can either heal or harm us. This is why worrying, anxiety, pain, or fear about an existing illness only worsens the disease and can further deteriorate our health. Not having optimal physical health causes distress, leads to overthinking, or prompts questioning why it occurred. Instead, we should focus on regaining our health. Harness the power of your mind to cultivate perfect health in your body.

Consistent thoughts of health manifest in a healthy body.

Radiate healing energy and accelerate recovery with thoughts such as, “Every day I feel better and better. Everything is perfect, my life is beautiful, and my body and mind are at ease.”

Practicing affirmations like these, filled with positive wisdom and strength, sends positive energy to your body, mind, and beyond. Worrying is a negative energy that attracts adverse outcomes in terms of our health, relationships, roles, and wealth. We start thinking about the negatives, fearing them before they even occur.

Transition from dis-eased thoughts to complete healing. Shape a healthy body with your mind. Envision and radiate happiness and love to every cell in your body. Realize that you are the master of your mind and body. Look within and remind yourself and others by affirming, “I am fine, it is just this body that is unwell!”

Initially, every negative situation and illness may seem daunting, but as we progress, we must utilize our positivity, God’s power, and a clear intellect, to find a resolution. Challenges cease to impact us when they transform into situations, and wisdom dictates that every situation shall pass. No situation lasts forever. Practical experience indicates that over time, situations appear less significant. Knowing this, your determination and patience help you think more clearly to bring about a solution.

Remain stable and strong, and do not give up easily. Every situation and illness always has some benefit hidden in it. Even negative situations make us more powerful and wiser. They make us think differently and take us on new paths of success, which we would have never found if the situation had not happened.

Health doesn’t solely come from nutritious foods, vitamins, and medicines. It comes from peace of mind, peace in the heart, and peace in the soul. It is magnified by laughter, love, and faith in God. May you find peace and good health for a lifetime.

(Contact bkchirya@gmail.com, or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. For ongoing classes and retreats, call [518] 589-5000.)