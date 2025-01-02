Police: Three dead, two injured in Barton crash

On Dec. 20, 2024, at approximately 1:26 p.m., New York State Police at Owego responded to State Route 34 in the town of Barton for a head-on collision with injuries. Members of Great Valley EMS and Waverly Barton Fire also responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that a Toyota Highlander was traveling north on State Route 34 when it crossed into the opposite lane of travel and struck a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck head-on that was traveling south on State Route 34.

State Route 34 was closed between Old Route 34 and Oxbow Road for several hours while members of the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit conducted their investigation.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander is identified as Janesa Lorenzo, aged 42 from the Bronx, N.Y. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to Robert Packer in Sayre, Pa. in critical condition.

The front seat passenger is identified as Delroy A. Christie, aged 56 from the Bronx, N.Y., was transported to Robert Packer in Sayre, Pa. and suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Rear seat passenger, Carlos M. Lorenzo, aged 41 from the Bronx, N.Y., was pronounced deceased on scene.

Rear seat passenger Sabrina M. Surita, age 38 of Manahawkin, N.J., was transported to Robert Packer in Sayre, Pa. with life threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado is identified as Gary Sinsabaugh, aged 68 of Athens, Pa., and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.