‘Our Hearts Are Full’; Tioga County Boys & Girls Club Holds Community Christmas Party

On Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, approximately 400 families arrived at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club in Owego, N.Y. for their annual Community Christmas Party.

Support arrived from Toys for Tots of Tioga County, CVS, The Goat Boy, Steve and Cheryl May, and private donors who contributed presents, hygiene supplies, blankets, hats, mittens, cookies, and much more.

Music was provided by Bob Powell Entertainment, and Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with the Gingerbread Man, added to the festivities. Photos provided by the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club.