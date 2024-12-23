‘Our Hearts Are Full’; Tioga County Boys & Girls Club Holds Community Christmas Party

‘Our Hearts Are Full’; Tioga County Boys & Girls Club Holds Community Christmas PartyProvided photo.

Posted By: psadvert December 23, 2024

On Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, approximately 400 families arrived at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club in Owego, N.Y. for their annual Community Christmas Party.

‘Our Hearts Are Full’; Tioga County Boys & Girls Club Holds Community Christmas Party

Provided photo.

Support arrived from Toys for Tots of Tioga County, CVS, The Goat Boy, Steve and Cheryl May, and private donors who contributed presents, hygiene supplies, blankets, hats, mittens, cookies, and much more.

‘Our Hearts Are Full’; Tioga County Boys & Girls Club Holds Community Christmas Party

Provided photo.

Music was provided by Bob Powell Entertainment, and Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with the Gingerbread Man, added to the festivities. Photos provided by the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club. 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "‘Our Hearts Are Full’; Tioga County Boys & Girls Club Holds Community Christmas Party"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*