What’s Happening for the week of December 22, 2024

DECEMBER

Are you struggling to control your eating habits? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous offers a free Twelve Step recovery program for individuals struggling with food obsession, overeating, under-eating, or bulimia. No dues. No fees. Everyone is welcome. The group meets every Sunday, from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. For more information, call (607) 239-7838 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Storytime Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. at the Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Nichols Playgroup, every Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m., Family Resource Center, 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Mahjong Mondays, 2-4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tech Help Tuesdays with Tina; by appointment only, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Emerging Writers, second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Writers of all genres and degrees of experience are invited to bring their work to read to the group.

American Legion Sunday Breakfast with Weekly Specials, running through May 11, 8-11:30 a.m. at 263 Front St., Owego. Regular menu also available; includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize valued at $25. There will be light snacks to munch on, and refreshments are available for purchase.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older, and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Zen Before Zzzzs, Tuesdays, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s remote support group, third Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) meets on Tuesday and Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. SAIL is a friendly and engaging fitness program tailored for adults aged 65 and older, focusing on improving strength, balance, and overall fitness. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-4120 or emailing aging@tiogaopp.org.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code area.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Threads Group meets every Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to individuals of all ages interested in exploring knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Participants usually bring their own projects to work on and share. For more information, please call (570) 888-7117.

OCTOBER 14 to JANUARY 6

GriefShare Support Group, every Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Register at Griefshare.org. If you have any questions, please call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261.

DECEMBER 13 to 22

The Cider Mill State presents “A Christmas Carol,” Fridays at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., 2 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. Adults: $30, Children (12 and under) $22. Purchase tickets online at www.cidermillstage.com, or call (607) 321-9630, or at the box office.

DECEMBER 23

Calling all tabletop role-playing game fans – New Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) campaign beginning, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Scheduled biweekly for ages 13 and older. Sign-ups for D&D are required. Call (570) 888-7117 to sign up and for more information.

DECEMBER 24

Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m., Tioga Center United Methodist Church, 3022 State Route 17C, Tioga Center.

Christmas Eve Service 4 p.m., Nichols United Methodist Church, 59 S. Main St., Nichols.

DECEMBER 24 and 25

St. Paul’s Christmas Eve Service, 5 p.m. with Christmas carols, Christmas morning service at 10 a.m., 117 Main St., Owego. Visit www.stpaulsowego.org for more information.

DECEMBER 26

TOI’s Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Call (607) 687-5333 for more information or to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

DECEMBER 27

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. The menu includes macaroni and cheese, vegetables, a beverage, and dessert. Suggested contribution for individuals aged 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

DECEMBER 29

Family Movie, 4 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 30

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. For ages ten and up. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up! For any questions, call (570) 888-7117.

JANUARY 3

Mental Health (MH) Subcommittee meeting, 9:15 a.m. at the Health & Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88001969117?pwd=mSao4zPkbD3LLVRe6mimsftOmhuXKb.1; Meeting ID: 880 0196 9117; Passcode: 744880.

JANUARY 4

Brunch and Valley Harmony Concert, noon to 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The brunch will include pancakes, bacon, ham, breakfast egg casserole, muffins, and fruit. Brunch and Concert suggested donation is $10, $6 for senior citizens and students. Reservations are appreciated but not required. Call (607) 308-1503 for more information.

JANUARY 7 to FEBRUARY 4

Parenting Class – Discipline is not a Dirty Word, 5-week series on Tuesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Family Resource Center, 343 Cass Hill Rd. in Candor.

JANUARY 8

Free Parenting Classes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Transportation assistance is available. Childcare is provided. Email jes49@cornell.edu to register.

The Candor Free Library Association Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., Candor Free Library. Trustees will be elected to the Board, the regular January board meeting follows. All interested Candor residents are invited to attend.

Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church. Please bring a dish to pass, table service, and a beverage. Coffee is provided.

JANUARY 9

Red’s Line Dancing Lessons and Open Dance, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley.

JANUARY 13

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Chicken and homemade biscuits, dessert, and salad for a suggested donation of $7, or $5 for those aged 60 and older. RSVPs are appreciated by calling (607) 308-1503.

JANUARY 15

Tioga County Planning Board Meeting, 7 p.m., 56 Main St., Owego. Direct questions to Elaine Jardine, T.C. Planning Director at (607) 687-8257 or via email at jardinee@tiogacountyny.gov.