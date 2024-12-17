Letter: Understanding HPV

Dear Editor,

As a Public Health Nurse, a part of my job is to remind parents about upcoming dates to vaccinate their children. Whenever I mention the HPV Gardasil-9 vaccine, I often leave those conversations disappointed. This is because many times, parents quickly refuse this vaccine and are often unwilling to even have a further conversation about it.

We would think most parents/caregivers would want to protect their child from a potentially cancer-causing infection if it was within their ability to do so. So that leaves the question of why so many parents choose not to vaccinate their children against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV)?

According to the CDC, “HPV infections are so common that nearly all men and women will get at least one type of HPV at some time in their lives.” Research shows that HPV causes 37,800 cancer cases in men and women every year in the United States. HPV vaccination can prevent 90% of these cancers. The reason is there seems to be a disconnect between this reality and whatever information parents have about HPV and the vaccine.

Realizing there is an information disconnect between the reality of HPV and what parents know about it, I encourage parents to view the HPV vaccine in a different way. I present it as cancer prevention. We as parents and guardians do so much to protect our children from dangers. The HPV vaccine is just another way we can keep them safe.

So, the next time your child is visiting their health care provider, I encourage you to ask about the HPV vaccine. Or you can learn more about it at www.cdc.gov/hpv/vaccines/index.html.

Sincerely,

Louise Dorsey, BSN, RN

Public Health Nurse

Tioga County Public Health