Antique Auction benefits revealed

By Wendy Post —

In May 2024, Mead & Sons Auctioneers and the Faith and Val Kucher Estate held an auction, with the proceeds benefiting the Village of Owego Emergency Squad to assist with the purchase of state-of-the-art emergency medical equipment. The home, located at 30 Front St., was filled with over 300 antiques, auctioned off to support the department.

Now, the squad was able to purchase life-saving equipment with the funds. In fact, the equipment was put into use last week, according to Owego Emergency Squad Chairman RJ Pasto.

A training session was held recently for the equipment acquired, two video laryngoscopes. The portable video laryngoscope system allows for enhanced airway views. It is also ideal for use in small spaces and in routine or emergent procedures.

The squad is grateful for the Faith and Val Kucher Estate’s generous donation that allowed for the purchase of the equipment.

Pasto stated, “While the squad was able to buy some new equipment, it’s really the community we serve that will benefit from this new life-saving technology. The Kuchers’ legacy will be honored through the lives these scopes save.”

In a story published in The Owego Pennysaver in May 2024, Faith Kucher’s love for antiques was highlighted, although her first antique sales happened in Huntington, N.Y. She soon grew things and upon retirement moved to Owego, N.Y. with Val, where antiques filled her historic home.

Faith died in 2015 and the family passed on her 75-year personal collection with the same appreciation.

As for benefiting emergency service workers, Faith was described as a committed collector with deep roots in community service and civic involvement, both on Long Island and in Tioga County, N.Y.

“It will come as no surprise that this lifetime collection is being sold to benefit the Village of Owego Emergency Squad,” said Colonel Jim Mead, who served as the principal auctioneer of the collection.