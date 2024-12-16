Lights on the River held at tail end of winter storm

Santa, at Tri-Town Insurance during Lights on the River. Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail.

Posted By: psadvert December 16, 2024

When you have an event in December in New York, you certainly gamble with the weather. Storm warnings early in the day on Dec. 6 did not stop the organizers of Owego’s Lights on the River from proceeding with festivities.

Many who attended spent time in the shops and with Santa, and they crowded Lake Street to browse the vendors. With fireworks sponsored by The Pumpelly Estate, those seeking a holiday experience bundled up and headed downtown for the lighting of the tree and lights, to see Santa, enjoy the carolers, participate in the ATV / UTV parade, or simply to take in the sights and sounds.

Ice sculpting, real-time, at Lights on the River. Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail.

You can view more photos and a video from the event, as well as a live video of the fireworks, by following The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook. You can view more photos in this week’s print edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press.

To learn more about Historic Owego Marketplace events, visit www.owego.org

