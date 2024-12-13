Controlling Power Lights Up Our Life; Silence is the best answer for all questions; smiling is the best reaction in all situations

“We have developed speed, but we have shut ourselves in. Machinery giving abundance has left us in want. Our knowledge has made us cynical. Our cleverness, hard and unkind. We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery, we need humanity. More than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness. Without these qualities, life will be violent and all will be lost.” — Charlie Chaplin

It’s the holiday season, and many Christmas trees decorated with beautiful lights are twinkling at the moment. Each one of us souls can be likened to a bulb on the spiritual tree of humanity. God is the seed of this tree. When we have a connection with God, the Eternal Seed, the light of the soul becomes illuminated. Peace is one of the gifts received from the Father. Peace brings so much happiness because it is our original state.

Peace, happiness, and love do not depend on a large bank balance or any physical thing. Many gifts you can give do not cost a cent. In the sanctuary of silence deep within the soul is a free, imperishable treasure store of virtues and positive attitudes. To wake up on Christmas morning knowing you have life is, in itself, quite a gift. Even if you have nothing, at least give the gift of a smile.

The way to silence and its treasures is the practice of meditation, which allows us to stop, take a minute, and listen to the silence within. This controlling power helps us pause and choose thoughts beneficial to the self and others, and then speak or act. By going within, we experience the stillness and pure love at the core of our being and feel true peace, real power, and freedom.

True controlling power is self-control, the ability to control our thoughts. Don’t let thoughts from others or negative opinions become obstacles or distract you from your purpose. Stay steadfast on your path. If you allow the media and negative comments of others to control your thinking, it can weaken your confidence and self-belief. Your spiritual light will become dim. Controlling power doesn’t mean you control others. Rather, it helps us remember our life’s purpose is ours alone, and the determination to achieve it must come from within oneself.

In this way, become like a teacher who inspires by touching the hearts of others rather than the head. Teaching others means being subtle and explaining in such a way that their mind opens because the heart has understood. Just like our spiritual Father, by recognizing the unique qualities within each individual, no comparisons are drawn. We can appreciate the qualities in others and extend good wishes for their progress, similar to a parent whose love helps their child thrive.

(Chirya Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya has been a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years and is published around the world, to include Delhi.)