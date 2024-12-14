Local scout honors soldiers killed and missing in action

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Dec. 14 is National Wreaths Across America Day, and where many remember the sacrifices of all of our nation’s veterans by placing a wreath at their grave sites on that day, or at any time during the holiday season.

In Tioga County, one Owego Life Scout took on an Eagle Scout project that encompassed building a distinguished memorial wreath for each of the County’s soldiers who were Killed in Action (KIA), or are Missing in Action (MIA).

For 19-year-old Evan Wademan, an Oak Tree Program student at Windsor High School, a special project opportunity presented itself that was, he shared, “A good fit.”

A Troop 213 Scout since 2018, Evan has earned 34 badges. In July, he earned five badges while attending Camp Tuscarora, and that accomplishment elevated his goal of pursuing an Eagle Project.

Ralph Trenchard, a friend of the Scouts and a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq, has been involved for years in the local effort, Wreaths Across Tioga County. Trenchard encouraged Evan to create an upgrade for wreaths that honor KIA/MIA soldiers.

Trenchard’s son, Ryan, had completed a previous Eagle Scout project several years ago, “Fallen Heroes of Tioga County by GPS Burial Site,” and that project, which profiled key facts with a location finder, has inspired new Eagle Scout projects for fellow scouts.

Over the years, Wreaths Across Tioga County has transitioned from fresh wreaths to artificial wreaths, mainly due to the challenges of acquiring donations. In addition, there was an issue with fresh wreaths slowly losing their tautness and then slipping to the ground.

Trenchard shared that Evan willingly tackled the latter issue and noted, “He saved the day, and he did a fantastic job.”

Evan took great pride, care, and meticulously planned and produced a design that will ultimately keep wreaths off the ground while also allowing them to be prominently showcased at county cemeteries and at the memorials in Owego’s Courthouse Square.

The end result is a design that features a white cross, and attached is a beautifully adorned wreath. Decorations feature flags, bows, poinsettias, and other floral accessories. MIA crosses feature a black base.

Measuring three feet high by two feet wide, the crosses were developed so they will be safe from toppling, and their height should tower over deep snow. The idea, modified along the way with a few prototypes, was earnestly thought through so that the crosses, secured by steel rods and bars, along with metal clamps on the back side, will hold up strong under most weather conditions.

Evan, with the help of six fellow Troop 213 scouts, troop leaders, and parents, assembled, primed, and painted a total of 108 wooden crosses.

Evan noted that, “Multiple touch-ups were required,” necessary to ensure that the end product could withstand weathering and be near-perfect for the occasion.

The entire project, completed during the period of Aug. 30 to Oct. 20 was, Evan said, “three weeks ahead of schedule.”

The goal was to complete the pieces by Veterans Day. Evan presented his Eagle Scout project at the Veterans Day Ceremony in Owego last month.

In all, roughly 200 volunteer hours were recorded, with a cost of about $2,000. Evan secured donations for various project materials, such as paint and brushes from Sherwin-Williams. MIA crosses were pre-assembled at Andrew R. Mancini’s shop along with cut, unassembled KIA crosses.

Next up for Evan is a final decision by the Baden-Powell Council Board of Review, who will evaluate Evan’s Eagle Scout Workbook. The review was scheduled for Dec. 4.

Looking ahead, Evan is considering SUNY-Broome or Binghamton University for his future college education.

Trenchard added that another project for scouts to take on as an Eagle Scout project would be to locate veterans’ graves in Tioga County whose graves do not have a bronze flag holder, and to work to acquire those holders. This particular project has been a longstanding goal of Memorial Day Chairman, Jim Raftis, Sr.

Trenchard explained that he plans to retrieve the crosses with wreaths around Feb. 1, 2025. He asks that local cemeteries leave them in place until that time.

Evan Wademan and fellow Troop 213 Scouts assisted in placing the crosses with wreaths at the Owego Courthouse Square, as well as Tioga Cemetery.