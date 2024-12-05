Owego-opoly supports OA Sports Booster Club

By Wendy Post —

Many of us have played the board game Monopoly, which is notably one of the most popular games ever produced. For generations, Monopoly has been a favorite go-to, and chances are you have one or two versions tucked away at home for family game night or other occasions.

The OA Sports Booster Club is once again selling its version of the game, Owego-opoly. For $40, you can take a trip around Owego while using the same game rules as Monopoly to purchase property, collect rent and taxes, earn extra cash as you pass GO, and more.

On the Owego board game, you’ll find more than 40 local businesses and organizations, along with individual sponsor names. The game board and box cover also feature colorful photos that highlight the historic charm of Owego, such as the Court Street Bridge, the Veterans Memorial, the Historic Owego Fire Station, and more.

Start at “GO” with The Goat Boy, and then roll the dice to continue the path with your favorite token. You might have to pay taxes at Upstate Shredding and Weitsman Recycling, dole out a fine for speeding, or test your fate by pulling a fate card. Or, you could find yourself spending time at court on the Owego Hose Team block.

Continue purchasing properties at PAC’s, Tioga State Bank, or Scott, Smith & Son, just to name a few.

More than 200 million Monopoly sets have been sold since 1935, spanning 26 languages across 80 countries. Today you can find it on your smartphone because there is an app for that!

A limited number of games is available at the Early Owego Antique Center, located at 43-45 Lake St., or by calling Betsi Dennis Stanton at (607) 765-3558.