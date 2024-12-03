Grand Opening of Tioga County Mental Hygiene Satellite Clinic

The Tioga County Legislature is pleased to announce the opening of a new satellite clinic for mental health services located at 32 Ithaca St. in Waverly, N.Y. The Grand Opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at noon.

In celebration of the official grand opening, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will host a Ribbon Cutting at noon at the new location. The community is invited to attend and tour the new facility.

Lori Morgan, LCSW-R, Director of Community Services stated, “We are excited to have the ability to provide services once again to the Western region for Tioga County residents. The Waverly Clinic will be providing outpatient mental health services, specializing in co-occurring treatment, psychiatric, and Substance Misuse Services including Peer Advocacy.”

The Legislature had been discussing the possibility of a satellite clinic in Waverly since 2014 however, there was no movement until three years ago when things began to fall into place. This project could not have happened without the help and cooperation of Mayor Andy Aronstam and the Village of Waverly Board. It was through that cooperation that an agreement was made to establish this new location, which will serve more people in the Waverly area with mental health services.

The Mental Hygiene Clinic in Owego, N.Y. will be the contact for Mental Health Services at the satellite clinic in Waverly, N.Y. Call (607) 687-4000 for scheduling, crisis, and all other inquiries.