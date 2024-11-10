Up the Creek will welcome a new owner on November 11

A Meet and Greet for the new owner of Up the Creek Ladies Consignment Boutique, of Owego, N.Y., will take place on Nov. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at the store’s 163 Main St. location in Owego, N.Y.

The new owner is a resident of Owego who has previously served in the Navy.

She served her country in the late 80’s and comes from a large military family.

She is a respected businesswoman with a flair for fashion.

Combining her retail, customer service, and management experience, she will be an asset to the community!

She will continue the tradition of Up the Creek Ladies Consignment Boutique as a destination location to shop for high-end consignments, specialty collectibles, merchandise from local vendors, and other vintage items.

During the meet and greet, the store is offering 10% off to our veterans.

Refreshments will be provided.