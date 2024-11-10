Honoring Veterans: A Day of Gratitude and Remembrance

By Jim Raftis Sr. —

On this special day, the nation unites to honor and pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served in the armed forces.

Veterans Day, observed on Nov. 11 each year holds great significance as it commemorates the end of World War One and pays homage to all veterans for their sacrifice, dedication, and service to our country.

Veterans Day is not specific to any particular war or branch of the military. It celebrates the service of all veterans, regardless of their era or background.

There is local support for our veterans. Organizations, businesses, and communities often offer discounts, services, and resources to veterans on this day, demonstrating appreciation for their service.

Many citizens pay their respects at community cemeteries where veterans of all generations are laid to rest. The sight of flags adorning gravestones is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made. Some gravestones are missing flag holders. Donate to purchase new flag holders.

Flags, buntings, and patriotic symbols are encouraged to be prominently displayed, showcasing the community’s unity in honoring veterans.

Schools are encouraged to consistently involve students in activities that help them learn about the significance of Veterans Day and the sacrifices made by veterans. It’s a chance to instill respect for our military heritage in the younger generation.

Listening to veterans’ stories, experiences, and their perspectives is a valuable way to understand the impact of their service on their lives and our nation. Invite a veteran who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan or Iraq.

Veterans Day is not just a one-day event but a reminder to continuously support veterans through various programs and services.

Church communities honor veterans at their Sunday, Nov. 10 services. Veterans received recognition and prayers. Some may recount their personal stories. A moment of silence to reflect on the sacrifices made by veterans and to remember those who have fallen in service to their country.

Owego never forgets its veterans. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, veterans, Gold Star Families, school students, and the general public are invited to honor veterans by attending a full program in Warner Hall of the Glenn A. Warner Post 1371 Veterans of Foreign Wars. WEBO AM FM will broadcast the service live with Dave Radigan.

Lew Sauerbrey will be the Master of Ceremony for the full service, which includes Megan Burrell’s Owego Free Academy Chamber Singers singing patriotic songs. Colors are already in stands behind the head table.

At precisely 11 a.m. – the end of WW 1 – outside, fire and emergency trucks blow sirens, and churches ring bells/chimes 11 times. Inside, Color Guard Bugler Steve Palinosky plays “The National Anthem.”

St. Patrick’s/Blessed Trinity Deacon and Honor Guard Chaplain Michael Donovan delivers the Invocation and later Benediction.

Introductory remarks by the new VFW Commander and USAF Veteran Owego Attorney Ronda Pesko. She served as an Airborne Cryptologic Linguist in Arabic. She also worked in the Department of Defense. Additionally, she volunteers as an Emergency Medical Technician with the Owego Emergency Squad. While in law school, Rhonda served as the Editor-in-Chief of the George Mason University Civil Rights Law Journal.

The Director of the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency and President of the New York State County Veteran Service Officers Michael Middaugh documents the many services his agency and staff provide to county veterans.

MC Sauerbrey details “Flanders Fields” and then emotionally reads the WW1 poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae.

The VFW Post Auxiliary’s Dorolyn Perry will share the story of the Red Buddy Poppy – the enduring symbol of WW1.

A red poppy of remembrance will be placed in a wreath during the “Roll Call” – reading of deceased veterans from Memorial Day to now. Funeral directors from Estey Munroe Fahey, Richards Funeral Home and Sutfin and MacPherson Funeral Homes provide the names for the service.

Two Vietnam veterans will receive Appreciation Plaques with gratitude and thanks from Jim Raftis who stepped down as the longtime Master of Ceremonies.

Recipients are Dean Morgan, Town of Owego Deputy Supervisor and Councilman, former VFW Commander and VFW Honor Guard for his extensive involvement in veterans’ activities. Also, Michael Donovan, VFW Honor Guard Chaplain and St. Patrick’s/ Blessed Trinity Chaplain for his spiritual care and prayers for sick patients.

An awareness report about the Vietnam Veterans of America Museum in Elmira. Their mission is to tell the true story of the U.S. involvement in Vietnam, the longest war in our country’s history.

Tioga County’s oldest living veteran will be saluted.

The POW/MIA table will remember Tioga County’s four from the Korean War still not home. They are: Army PFC Gene Barton KIA North Korea, Army Cpl. Richard Henderson KIA Hagaru, North Korea, Army Cpl. Leonard Hull POW Taejon and Army Cpl. James Martin POW.

Encouraging veterans with military medals like Purple Heart/Bronze Star or other valor awards, etc., to proudly wear their medals and receive deserved recognition. Combat veterans are invited to share their experiences of being under fire.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to show their support for local veterans by displaying a green light to let them know they are seen and supported.

Fifteen years ago New York State Route 38 was designated “Rt. 38 The Vietnam Veterans Highway of Valor” in ceremonies at the Tioga County Veteran Memorial and the front lawn of the Health Department across from the jail.

This Veterans Day, let us remember that the freedoms we cherish are not free and come at a great cost. Owego and Tioga County are paying tribute to the heroes who have secured our way of life, and let us ensure that their sacrifices are never forgotten.

Remember the Northern Tioga free dinner for Richford, Berkshire and Tioga County veterans/spouses and spouses of deceased veterans at 4 p.m. Veterans Day at the Newark Valley Fire Station. Theme: A story from each veteran about their experiences.

Please email your ideas to jraftis1@gmail.com for this developing program.