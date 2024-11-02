Tioga County property transactions

On Oct. 17, 2024, property located at 529 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Sherri Estep to Henry Stark and Abigail Hutton for $180,200.

On Oct. 18, 2024, property located at 2999 Rt. 17C, Tioga, from Dwayne and Karla Cooksey to Karl Bowers Jr. for $220,000.

On Oct. 18, 2024, property located at Coddington Road, Town of Candor, from the Estate of Viki Andrews to Willseyville Resources LLC for $472,345.

On Oct. 18, 2024, property located at 24 Kings Point Cir., Town of Owego, from Richard Bell Jr. and Diane Snyder-Bell to Alexander Schulte and Diane Rangel-Solorzano for $355,000.

On Oct. 18, 2024, property located at 446 Waverly St., Village of Waverly, from Deanna Morely to James Beirne for $205,000.

On Oct. 18, 2024, property located at 141 Slate Rd., Town of Candor, from Ellen Rogers to Leslie and Justin Sherman for $155,000.

On Oct. 18, 2024, property located at 434 Tobey Rd., Town of Owego, from Katie Teeter to Kenneth Jesse and Stephanie Bellew for $380,000.

On Oct. 18, 2024, property located at 1957 Smith Creek Rd., Town of Nichols, from Scott, Anne and Donna Berent, Theresa Gil to Timothy Jackson for $165,000.

On Oct. 18, 2024, property located at 312 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Jan Wheeler to Jordan Campbell for $20,000.

On Oct. 18, 2024, property located at 314 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Jan Wheeler to Jordan Campbell for $25,000.

On Oct. 18, 2024, property located at Drybrook Rd., Tioga, from Constance Presher to James Martin for $25,000.

On Oct. 21, 2024, property located at Wilson Creek Road, Town of Berkshire, from Roger Sharp and Lorraine Hobbie to George Jr., Andrew and Dustin Hoffmier for $26,476.